Forest Products Prices

as on : 16-03-2020 02:08:23 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Wood
Rura(UP)37.505.631093.40320315-36.00
Payagpur(UP)24.10-42.89132.60400350-11.11
Published on March 16, 2020
TOPICS
forestry and timber