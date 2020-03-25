Forest Products Prices

as on : 25-03-2020 03:15:49 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Wood
Viswan(UP)32.00166.671202.0030030020.00
Nanuta(UP)2.502535.00300260-33.33
Published on March 25, 2020
forestry and timber