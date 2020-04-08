Forest Products Prices

as on : 08-04-2020 03:02:19 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
TamarindFruit
Santhesargur(Kar)8.00NC114.001900190072.73
TamarindSeed
Arasikere(Kar)18.00-36.001500--
Wood
Viswan(UP)28.0086.671308.0030030020.00
Melaghar(Tri)0.70-53.334.401850020000-
Published on April 08, 2020
