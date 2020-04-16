Forest Products Prices

as on : 16-04-2020 03:29:05 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
TamarindFruit
Chintamani(Kar)16.0010084.0090003325260.00
Holenarsipura(Kar)12.00-2092.0092008700-
Mumbai(Mah)1.00-92.31376.001200013500-11.11
TamarindSeed
Narayanpur(Cht)38.5032.76189.0028003200-
Wood
Nanuta(UP)1.00NC39.00400350-11.11
Published on April 16, 2020
