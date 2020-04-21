Forest Products Prices

as on : 21-04-2020 04:33:16 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
TamarindFruit
Tumkur(Kar)154.00190.57496.0095009200-
Holenarsipura(Kar)27.00125146.0088009200-
Jagdalpur(Cht)24.0014076.0038753350-
Bangalore(Kar)21.00320230.00140001045055.56
Chintamani(Kar)8.00-50100.0070009000180.00
Santhesargur(Kar)8.00NC130.001800190063.64
Shimoga(Kar)5.00NC20.001075010500-
TamarindSeed
Tokapal(Cht)43.00-86.004000--
Holenarsipura(Kar)30.00-60.001600--
Tumkur(Kar)30.00-60.001300--27.78
Narayanpur(Cht)25.00-35.06239.0030002800-
Gundlupet(Kar)15.00-30.001350--
Published on April 21, 2020
