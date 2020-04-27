Forest Products Prices

as on : 27-04-2020 12:13:39 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
TamarindFruit
Tumkur(Kar)21.00-92.861126.001500013500-
Teliamura(Tri)0.80-1.6032000--
Published on April 27, 2020
TOPICS
forestry and timber