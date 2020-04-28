Forest Products Prices

as on : 28-04-2020 03:41:06 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
TamarindFruit
Tumkur(Kar)64.00204.761254.001650015000-
Published on April 28, 2020
