Forest Products Prices

as on : 29-04-2020 03:14:14 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Antawala
Sarayapali(Cht)68.00-136.003100--
Somvarpet(Kar)47.00-94.001836--
TamarindFruit
Tumkur(Kar)131.00104.691516.001650016500-
Gundlupet(Kar)8.00-68108.0018001800-
Holenarsipura(Kar)6.00-77.78158.0065008800-
TamarindSeed
Narayanpur(Cht)137.009.6763.0032003000-
Wood
Nanuta(UP)1.00NC41.00350400-12.50
Published on April 29, 2020
forestry and timber