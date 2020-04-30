Forest Products Prices

as on : 30-04-2020 01:55:43 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Firewood
Hargaon (Laharpur)(UP)30.00900582.00180180NC
Chikkamagalore(Kar)2.00-4.007000--
TamarindFruit
Tumkur(Kar)132.000.761780.001500016500-
Hiriyur(Kar)5.00-10.007652--
TamarindSeed
Narayanpur(Cht)106.20-22.48975.4034003200-
Kustagi(Kar)26.00-52.001300--
Wood
Viswan(UP)6.00-78.571320.0030030020.00
Hargaon (Laharpur)(UP)4.00-87.1488.00290290-
Published on April 30, 2020
TOPICS
forestry and timber