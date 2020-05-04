Forest Products Prices

as on : 04-05-2020 12:10:25 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Firewood
Hargaon (Laharpur)(UP)33.0010648.00180180NC
TamarindFruit
Tumkur(Kar)11.00-91.671802.001500015000-
Wood
Viswan(UP)14.00133.331348.0030030020.00
Hargaon (Laharpur)(UP)3.00-25494.00290290-
Published on May 04, 2020
