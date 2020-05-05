Forest Products Prices

as on : 05-05-2020 03:02:29 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Antawala
Chikkamagalore(Kar)2.00-4.001800--
Firewood
Hargaon (Laharpur)(UP)23.00-30.3694.00180180NC
Tumkur(Kar)1.00-2.0011000-30.95
TamarindFruit
Tumkur(Kar)38.00245.451878.001350015000-
Santhesargur(Kar)8.00-60186.001900180072.73
TamarindSeed
Kustagi(Kar)25.00-3.85102.0011501300-
Arasikere(Kar)10.00-44.4456.0013001500-
Kadur(Kar)8.00-16.00800--
Published on May 05, 2020
TOPICS
forestry and timber