Forest Products Prices

as on : 07-05-2020 03:24:57 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Antawala
Chikkamagalore(Kar)4.0010012.0024981800-
BayLeaf(Tejpatta)
Mawiong Regulated Market(Meh)14.10-28.201800--
Firewood
Hargaon (Laharpur)(UP)35.0052.17764.00180180NC
TamarindFruit
Tumkur(Kar)95.001502068.001400013500-
Arasikere(Kar)5.00-10.007600--
TamarindSeed
Arasikere(Kar)7.00-3070.0014001300-
Wood
Viswan(UP)10.00-28.571368.0030030020.00
Hargaon (Laharpur)(UP)2.00-33.33498.00290290-
Published on May 07, 2020
