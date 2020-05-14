Forest Products Prices

as on : 14-05-2020 12:33:54 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Firewood
Hargaon (Laharpur)(UP)30.00NC930.00180180NC
TamarindFruit
Tumkur(Kar)104.0016.852482.001400012000-
Arakalgud(Kar)4.00-2018.0020001800-
TamarindSeed
Narayanpur(Cht)87.0011.541437.0032003100-
Kustagi(Kar)25.00NC152.0012001150-
Arasikere(Kar)8.0014.2986.0014001400-
Wood
Hargaon (Laharpur)(UP)9.00200522.00290280-
Published on May 14, 2020
forestry and timber