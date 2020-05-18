Forest Products Prices

as on : 18-05-2020 12:52:34 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Firewood
Manendragarh(Cht)20.00-93.83688.203000310050.00
Hargaon (Laharpur)(UP)18.00-40966.00180180NC
TamarindFruit
Tumkur(Kar)13.00-87.52508.001500014000-
Chintamani(Kar)7.00-12.5130.0075003800200.00
Arasikere(Kar)5.00NC30.0075007500-
TamarindSeed
Kadur(Kar)7.00-87.04138.007001380-
Wood
Viswan(UP)10.00NC1388.0030030020.00
Hargaon (Laharpur)(UP)3.00-66.67528.00290290-
Published on May 18, 2020
forestry and timber