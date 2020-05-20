Forest Products Prices

as on : 20-05-2020 11:56:20 AM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Firewood
Hargaon (Laharpur)(UP)18.001001020.00180180NC
TamarindFruit
Tumkur(Kar)122.00838.462752.001300015000-
Wood
Viswan(UP)10.0042.861422.0030030020.00
Hargaon (Laharpur)(UP)4.00-60556.00290290-
Published on May 20, 2020
TOPICS
forestry and timber
