Forest Products Prices

as on : 22-05-2020 12:59:53 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Firewood
Hargaon (Laharpur)(UP)15.00-16.671050.00180180NC
TamarindFruit
Tumkur(Kar)38.00-68.852828.001352813000-
Chintamani(Kar)8.0014.29146.0070007500180.00
Mysore (Bandipalya)(Kar)4.00-8.007750--
Arasikere(Kar)3.00-4036.0075007500-
Wood
Rura(UP)15.50-47.461183.40500315NC
Viswan(UP)12.00201446.0030030020.00
Melaghar(Tri)1.00-6011.401800018500-
Published on May 22, 2020
TOPICS
forestry and timber