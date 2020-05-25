Forest Products Prices

as on : 25-05-2020 01:05:43 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Firewood
Hargaon (Laharpur)(UP)9.00-401068.00180180NC
Wood
Misrikh(UP)66.004.76814.40280300NC
Published on May 25, 2020
TOPICS
forestry and timber