Forest Products Prices

as on : 28-05-2020 06:25:33 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Firewood
Ajaygarh(MP)28.70-57.403100--
Manendragarh(Cht)24.00-12.73791.203000300050.00
Hargaon (Laharpur)(UP)16.0077.781100.00180180NC
TamarindFruit
Tumkur(Kar)23.00-39.472874.001500013528-
Arasikere(Kar)3.00NC42.0050007500-
Bangalore(Kar)3.00-85.71236.00110001400037.50
Mysore (Bandipalya)(Kar)1.00-7510.0072937750-
TamarindSeed
Kustagi(Kar)25.00NC202.0010501200-
Wood
Hargaon (Laharpur)(UP)20.00400596.00290290-
Published on May 28, 2020
