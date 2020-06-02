Forest Products Prices

as on : 02-06-2020 02:05:47 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Firewood
Manendragarh(Cht)22.50-6.25836.203000300050.00
Hargaon (Laharpur)(UP)16.00NC1132.00180180NC
TamarindFruit
Tumkur(Kar)30.0030.432934.001500015000-
Bangalore(Kar)6.00100248.00107501100034.38
TamarindSeed
Holenarsipura(Kar)5.00-83.3370.0013001600-
Wood
Hargaon (Laharpur)(UP)32.0060660.00290290-
Tikonia(UP)32.0026.98114.40760630-
Viswan(UP)15.00251476.00250300NC
Published on June 02, 2020
TOPICS
forestry and timber
You have read 1 out of 3 free articles for this week. For full access, please subscribe and get unlimited access to all sections.