Forest Products Prices

as on : 03-06-2020 11:42:47 AM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Firewood
Hargaon (Laharpur)(UP)23.0043.751178.00180180NC
TamarindFruit
Tumkur(Kar)29.00-3.332992.001500015000-
Wood
Hargaon (Laharpur)(UP)14.00-56.25688.00290290-
Published on June 03, 2020
forestry and timber
