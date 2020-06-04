Forest Products Prices

as on : 04-06-2020 03:33:46 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Firewood
Manendragarh(Cht)30.0033.33896.203000300050.00
Hargaon (Laharpur)(UP)23.00NC1224.00180180NC
TamarindFruit
Bangalore(Kar)5.00-16.67258.00107501075034.38
Tumkur(Kar)4.00-86.213000.001200015000-
TamarindSeed
Kustagi(Kar)25.00NC252.0010501050-
Wood
Hargaon (Laharpur)(UP)15.007.14718.00290290-
Viswan(UP)12.00-201500.0030025020.00
Published on June 04, 2020
