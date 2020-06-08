Forest Products Prices

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Firewood
Hargaon (Laharpur)(UP)9.00801252.00180180NC
Pathalgaon(Cht)8.30-16.602500--
TamarindFruit
Bangalore(Kar)13.00160284.00107501075034.38
Wood
Hargaon (Laharpur)(UP)2.00-95.24806.00290290-
Published on June 08, 2020
TOPICS
forestry and timber
You have read 1 out of 3 free articles for this week. For full access, please subscribe and get unlimited access to all sections.