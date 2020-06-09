Forest Products Prices

as on : 09-06-2020 03:32:29 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Antawala
Chikkamagalore(Kar)2.00-5016.0025002498-
Firewood
Hargaon (Laharpur)(UP)12.0033.331276.00180180NC
Chikkamagalore(Kar)1.00-506.0070007000-
TamarindFruit
Bangalore(Kar)1.00-92.31286.00107501075034.38
TamarindSeed
Kadur(Kar)26.00271.43190.001385700-
Holenarsipura(Kar)7.004084.0010001300-
Wood
Misrikh(UP)262.00296.971338.40250280-10.71
Hargaon (Laharpur)(UP)9.00350824.00290290-
Viswan(UP)5.00-58.331534.0030030020.00
Published on June 09, 2020
