Forest Products Prices

as on : 10-06-2020 03:54:08 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Firewood
Hargaon (Laharpur)(UP)13.008.331302.00180180NC
Chikkamagalore(Kar)1.00NC8.0070007000-
TamarindFruit
Bangalore(Kar)7.00600300.00107501075034.38
Madhugiri(Kar)6.00-12.006033--
Wood
Misrikh(UP)168.00-35.881674.40225250-19.64
Hargaon (Laharpur)(UP)3.00-66.67830.00290290-
Published on June 10, 2020
TOPICS
forestry and timber
