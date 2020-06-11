Forest Products Prices

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Firewood
Hargaon (Laharpur)(UP)9.00-30.771320.00180180NC
Narayanpur(Cht)1.40-66.6711.2034003100-
Wood
Hargaon (Laharpur)(UP)6.00100842.00290290-
Published on June 11, 2020
TOPICS
forestry and timber
