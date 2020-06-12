Forest Products Prices

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Firewood
Hargaon (Laharpur)(UP)10.0011.111340.00180180NC
TamarindFruit
Bangalore(Kar)12.0071.43324.00107501075034.38
TamarindSeed
Arasikere(Kar)11.0037.5108.0014001400-
Wood
Fish,Poultry & Egg Market, Gazipur(Del)62.05-71.19554.8635004000-41.67
Hargaon (Laharpur)(UP)6.00NC854.00290290-
Published on June 12, 2020
TOPICS
forestry and timber
You have read 1 out of 3 free articles for this week. For full access, please subscribe and get unlimited access to all sections.