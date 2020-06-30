Forest Products Prices

as on : 30-06-2020 03:47:33 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
BayLeaf(Tejpatta)
Mawiong Regulated Market(Meh)16.8019.1561.8015001800-
Firewood
Semriharchand(MP)65.00-130.002350--
Hargaon (Laharpur)(UP)1.00-901342.00180180-5.26
TamarindFruit
Sambalpur(Cht)7.50-15.007000--
TamarindSeed
Narayanpur(Cht)10.00-88.511457.0030003200-
Wood
Sindholi(UP)52.0073.331884.00250250NC
Hargaon (Laharpur)(UP)5.00-16.67864.00290290-
Published on June 30, 2020
