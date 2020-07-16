Forest Products Prices

as on : 16-07-2020 03:48:46 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
BayLeaf(Tejpatta)
Mawiong Regulated Market(Meh)20.7023.21103.2015001500-
TamarindFruit
Madhugiri(Kar)12.0010036.0078806033-
Published on July 16, 2020
TOPICS
forestry and timber
