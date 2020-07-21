Forest Products Prices

as on : 21-07-2020 05:20:37 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
BayLeaf(Tejpatta)
Mawiong Regulated Market(Meh)4.20-79.71111.6016001500-
Resinwood
Mawiong Regulated Market(Meh)4.50-9.001300--
TamarindFruit
Tarikere(Kar)13.00-85.06200.00100004607-
Bangalore(Kar)1.00-90382.00130001300062.50
Shimoga(Kar)1.00-8022.001050010750-
Published on July 21, 2020
