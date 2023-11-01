M. Vasanthagesan, Executive Director of the Rubber Board has launched the fourth edition of the Virtual Trade Fair (VTF).

VTF for rubber and rubber products started in 2021 to showcase Indian rubber and rubber products in the domestic and international markets. The third edition, which began in October 2022, is now ongoing.

“A unique opportunity”

The Rubber Board VTF for rubber and rubber products, hosted on its official website, is a unique opportunity for Indian rubber product manufacturers to showcase their products economically among domestic and international buyers and for brand building. The Rubber Board VTF is a first-of-its-kind attempt by any Commodity Board to promote domestically produced and manufactured goods.

The stall rent for the fourth edition is ₹5000 (18 per cent GST extra) for one year. The processors, manufacturers, exporters, etc of natural rubber and its products can book their stall for the fourth edition now.

