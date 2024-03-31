Sacheerome Fragrances and Flavours, one of India’s leading companies in the fragrances and flavours sector, plans to set up a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility at Yeida near the upcoming Noida International airport in Uttar Pradesh by 2025-end, the company’s Managing Director Manoj Arora has said.

The company expansion plans come in the wake of the increasing demand for natural flavours and aromas, which it plans to tap.

“Spanning an area of 21,250 square metres with a built up of 7 lakh square feet -3 lakh feet in the first phase, the total project will be approximately ₹500 crore, making it many times bigger than the current facility in Yeida,” he told businessline in an online interaction.

Manoj Arora, Managing Director, Sacheerome Fragrances and Flavours

Smart green factory

The new facility will be a smart green factory, integrating advanced process automation to enhance efficiency and sustainability standards. “To accelerate our processes, we will incorporate multiple robots into our operations to enhance capacity, speed and precision thereby reducing the lead time from order initiation to dispatch to 3-5 working days against 7-10 days now,” Arora said.

Additionally, Sacheerome aims to attain Leed Platinum Certification from the US Green Building Council. To achieve Leed certification, the building must meet standards in six different categories -Sustainable Sites, Water Efficiency, Energy and Atmosphere, Materials and Resources, Indoor Environmental Quality, and Innovation in Design.

Founded in the 1920s, Sacheerome uses over 3,000 raw materials sourced globally from over 30 countries. It has over 3,000 clients world-wide and makes 15 global perfumes and flavours.

The company has a capacity to produce 15,000 tonnes annually and has a library of over 10,000 flavours and fragrances, besides 2 state-of-the-art research and development centres. The company has long-term global vendor partnerships and rigorous vendor audit processes.

Boost for aroma cultivation

Stating that the company is one of the leading manufacturers and suppliers of concentrated fragrances and flavours in the Indian subcontinent, the company’s managing director said an increase in the demand for aroma ingredients is boosting aroma cultivation.

“Various Union and State government organisations are taking initiatives to help cultivate aroma crops. A transformation is taking place through the Ministry of Ayush. India has taken a few initiatives in aromatic crop cultivation with the focus on cultivation of various aroma ingredients traditionally not grown in India,” he said.

The mission to cultivate aroma crops will revolutionise the industry, create rural employment and tap into the rich history of Indian aromas. “We are witnessing a surge in the age-old Indian ingredients used from ancient times in Ayurveda for therapeutic wellness, health, hygiene and other wellness properties,” said the company’s managing director.

With community involvement and adherence to ethical standards, it can lead to the development of unique aromas and expansion of India’s contribution to the global market such as yoga and meditation. “The choice of aroma ingredients clubbed with appropriate fragrance and flavour will help the industry to evolve ,” Arora said.

The Indian market of aroma ingredients in 2022 was $410 million. It is expected to reach $630 million by 2032, with a CAGR growth of 4.5 per cent. “The global aroma ingredients market is currently valued at $15.16 billion which will touch $ 21.2 billion at a 3.38 per cent CAGR. The Asia-Pacific region dominates this segment globally,” he said.

Synthetics won’t lose relevance

Aroma ingredients such as ginseng, shilajit, Japanese matcha and turmeric are in demand after the Covid pandemic. “Consumers are coming back to these products with natural aroma ingredients,” he said. However, synthetic ingredients will not lose their relevance and they will continue to play a prominent role in end products, Arora said. Synthetics offered cost-effective solutions, scalability of production and the ability to create diverse and appealing fragrances.

“For example, the price of natural vanilla is around $250 per kg. In comparison, synthetic ingredient vanillin is available from $10-12. Synthetic molecules are a good alternative and are 100 per cent safe if people follow the safety guidelines. The industry must focus on sustainable and safe practices in the long term,” he said.

Stating that the future of the aroma ingredients market is likely to be influenced by several trends and factors, the company’s managing director said understanding these trends can help stakeholders, including businesses and consumers, to play a proactive role in shaping the market.