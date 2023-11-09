Online marketplace FreshToHome has ventured into the export market with a shipment of containers to the US from Kozhikode.

Shan Kadavil, CEO, FreshToHome said the entry into the export market is the first step to emerge as the No. 1 online fresh market in the world. The company has made arrangements with Kozhikode-based Uni Royal Public to cater to the export market.

It has chalked out a comprehensive plan to serve the export market with the products presently being sold in Bangalore, Pune, and Hyderabad. The objective is to sell the products in all the leading overseas markets including the US and Europe. The shipment from Kozhikode to the US market is the first step towards this endeavour, he said.

Currently, FreshToHome is marketing its products in 170 cities in the country which were processed from ten factories. It is in the process of expanding its export production capacity soon. The encouragement given by investors in FreshToHome has facilitated the company to enter into the export market, said Mathew Joseph, CEO.

There is a separate team in the export unit to ensure the quality of the products being sent to overseas markets, he added.