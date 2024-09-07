Kolkata Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) on Saturday asserted that controlling chemical contamination in agricultural raw materials is essential for advancing the food industry.

FSSAI executive director Inoshi Sharma said enforcing Maximum Residue Levels (MRLs) in crops, fruits, and spices presents a significant challenge.

Speaking at an event organised by the Bharat Chamber of Commerce here, she stressed the need for regular audits and the rejection of non-compliant produce at farm gates.

Sharma also underscored the importance of educating buyers about the detrimental effects of excessive pesticide use, which can lead to contamination in raw materials.

She announced plans to form a committee with representatives from various ministries and departments to address this issue.

Furthermore, Sharma emphasised the necessity for accurate labelling and avoiding misleading claims by Food Business Organizations (FBOs). She advocated for a culture of ‘Self-Compliance’ among FBOs and suggested that they employ certified third parties to ensure adherence to standards.

Bharat Chamber senior vice-president Naresh Pachisia pointed out that the detection of chemical residues used during crop production often results in penalties for food processors and, in many cases, the cancellation of export consignments of processed food.

He called for increased awareness and vigilance regarding the chemicals used in agri-horticultural cultivation and post-harvest processes.