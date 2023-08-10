Fyllo, a precision agri-tech startup, has entered into a strategic partnership with Terraview, an agtech platform providing intelligence and certainty for perennial crops, to improve productivity of over 100 wine producers across the US, Spain, and Australia.

A media statement said Fyllo becomes the first Indian agritech to expand globally with this and enhance farming practices using cutting-edge IoT (Internet of Things) devices. The collaboration between Fyllo and the Spain-based Terraview will introduce a new era of intelligent agriculture to European vineyards, starting with Spain, France, and Italy and soon in the US and Mexico, it said.

Fyllo’s IoT devices are designed to gather real-time data on various critical aspects of farming, including soil moisture levels, weather conditions, and crop health. Paired with Terraview’s advanced climate intelligence, analytics, and predictions, these devices will empower vineyard owners to make well-informed decisions, streamline operations, and minimize resource wastage, it said.

Optimising irrigation schedules

Vineyard owners will gain insights into their fields’ unique needs through this collaboration, enabling them to implement precise and targeted interventions. By optimising irrigation schedules, managing pest control more efficiently, and identifying crop stressors early on, farmers can achieve higher crop quality and increase their overall productivity, it said.

Quoting Sudhanshu, Co-Founder of Fyllo, the statement said: “We are thrilled to partner with Terraview to expand our precision agriculture solutions to vineyards in Spain, France, and Italy. Together, we will revolutionise how farmers approach agriculture, fostering sustainable practices that benefit both the environment and the farming community. Terraview is our perfect partner to take this made in India tech global.”

Piyush Harsh, Co-Founder and CTO of Terraview, said: “We are excited to work with Fyllo to help serve our customers worldwide, starting with Europe. We believe agriculture innovation will happen at the intersection of devices and software. Atoms and not bits will define the impact of climate on food production.”