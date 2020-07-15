Global pepper prices stabilise with declining stock

The ‘back to office’ rush — is it wise?
Global pepper prices are getting firmer as major producers seem to have sold out their produce. This could support the international prices to move up further in the coming days, traders said.
Quoting reports, Kishor Shamji of Kishor Spices said that Vietnam has sold out over 1.75 lakh tonnes and farmers are not in a hurry to sell the balance of nearly one lakh tonnes. Exporters and dealers in Vietnam are holding back because the bad crop position in Indonesia. Sri Lanka, which is passing through the harvest, is only aggressive in the market. The crop in Brazil is also not encouraging, he said.
However, the farming community in India is worried over the trends in the international market which would facilitate both Sri Lankan and Vietnam governments to push their pepper into the domestic market since they find the Indian prices here are attractive.
The farming community is on alert to ensure that no unauthorised slippage of pepper happens from neighbouring countries of Nepal, Bangladesh, Myanmar, said Shamji.
Meanwhile, the pepper prices in Kochi was up by ₹1 per kg on increased arrivals at 46 tonnes. The prices of ungarbled varieties was quoted at ₹302 per kg, while MG1 garbled varieties ruled at ₹322.
The rise in prices have forced Wayanad farmers to hold back their produce. Out of the 46 tonnes offered, 20 tonnes are from Karnataka and the remaining from the high ranges.
