Creamline Dairy Products Limited, an arm of Godrej Agrovet, has forayed into the premium milk segment by launching My Farm Milk-branded products. The company sources milk for this product category from its farm at Nashik in Maharashtra.

After a soft launch in Hyderabad through a few retail chains, the company said the milk is being sold at over 80 retail stores and via quick commerce platforms such as Zepto, MilkBasket and FTH daily.

“We are planning to be touch base with over 500 modern retail stores by the end of the year. We are going to expand to other cities in phases. We plan to capture at least 10-15 per cent share in the premium milk category in the next three years,” Bhupendra Suri, Chief Executive Officer of Godrej Jersey, said.

Addressing a press conference here on Thursday, he said the company-owned farm, with 1,400 cows, has a capacity to produce 9,000 litres a day,” he said.

To reach out to consumers directly, the company will launch an exclusive MyFarm app, allowing them to place their orders.

“We have automated the entire process from milking to product reaching the consumer, making My Farm milk a zero human touch milk,” he said.

He pegged the premium segment at 4-5 per cent of the packed milk vertical.