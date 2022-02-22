Godrej Agrovet introduces new insecticide, eyes increased market presence

Godrej Agrovet Ltd (GAVL) has announced the launch of Gracia, an insecticide that helps control chewing and sucking pests in a variety of pulses and vegetable crops. The company believes the product will help strengthen its presence in the insecticides market.

Gracia (fluxametamide, an isoxazoline compound) is a wide-spectrum product discovered and developed by Nissan Chemical Corporation Japan, which is being introduced in the market in collaboration with GAVL.

Godrej said Gracia exhibits excellent control of chewing and sucking pests such as larva, caterpillars and thrips in farms producing a variety of pulses, hot pepper, cole crops, tomatoes, brinjal and okra. It also has an excellent safety profile when it comes to mammals and beneficial insects, the company said in a statement.

“As part of our overall commitment to doubling farmers’ income, we have always introduced interventions that are suited for the Indian markets and farmers. After Hanabi, Gracia is the second product from Nissan Chemicals which we are introducing in the country,” Balram Singh Yadav, Managing Director, Godrej Agrovet Ltd, said.

“The Indian crop protection market is estimated to be around ₹25,000 crore, of which insecticides contribute 39 per cent. The launch of Gracia will strengthen our presence in this particular sub-segment that’s estimated to be a ₹1,500-crore market opportunity,” Yadav said.

GAVL had launched Nissan’s Hanabi, a miticide, in 2019. “Gracia is a quick action, broad spectrum insecticide that will strengthen our leadership in the crop protection market,” said Rakesh Dogra, CEO, Crop Protection Business, GAVL.

Raj Kumar Yadav, MD, Nissan Chemical Corporation (India), said, “We are confident that like Hanabi, Gracia will also find wide adoption.“