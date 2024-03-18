Firm enquiries from overseas customers has pushed up orthodox leaf prices in Coonoor auctions especially for quality teas.

Traders said North Indian buyers scouting for the brew from South Indian auctions to meet their export commitments and the buying trend is likely to continue for some more time in the absence of tea in the North due to winter holidays. However, traders are slightly apprehensive of the continuing dry spell across production centres, which is likely to further hit arrivals to the auction.

The quantity offered in sale 11 for leaf grades was 11,87,418 kg in which the sold percentage was 90. In dust, the quantity offered was 4,36,199 kg and 91 per cent was sold.

In CTC leaf, high-priced teas and better liquoring sorts were lower by ₹3 to 4 and more at times, occasionally some quality lots sold dearer by ₹3 to 4 as well, Global Tea Auctioneer said. Better medium sorts were barely steady to occasionally easier by ₹1 to 2. The mediums sorts had fair demand and sold dearer by ₹1 to 2 and more at times, while plainer sorts bolders and brokens were fully firm to dearer by ₹1 to 2 and more. Generally a fair demand was noticed in the overall CTC leaf sale, the auctioneer said.

The primary whole leaf grades in leaf orthodox sold dearer by ₹5 to 6 and more at times.

In dust CTC, the high priced and better liquoring sorts were lower by ₹5 to 6 and more times, occasionally some quality lots sold dearer by ₹2 to 3 and more at times.

The better mediums sorts had fair demand and sold steady to dearer by ₹1 to 2 and more at times. The mediums sorts had good demand and sold dearer by ₹2 to 3 and more at times.

