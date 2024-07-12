The Government has exempted Kabuli chana(chickpea) from the purview of stock limits, following requests from the trade. The move is expected to help ease exports of the kabuli chana, the bold variety of chickpea, to the overseas markets, trade sources said.

On Thursday night, the Government issued a gazette notification exempting Kabuli chanafrom the stock limit. On June 21, the Government had imposed stock limits on tur and chana, including Kabuli chana till September 30, 2024 to prevent hoarding and curb speculation and improve affordability to the consumers

Through the Removal of Licensing Requirements, Stock Limits and Movement Restrictions on Specified Foodstuffs (Amendment) Order, 2024, the Government had imposed stock limits on June 21 this year on pulses applicable to wholesalers, retailers, big chain retailers, millers and importers.

Niche product

Trade body India Pulses and Grains Association (IPGA) had requested the Government to exemptKabuli chana from the purview of stock limits as it was an export commodity. “Kabuli chana produced in India is of a very special quality. It is an expensive product compared to the desi chana and is meant for exports. We had urged the government to remove thekabuli chana from the stock limit restrictions and IPGA had made a representation in this regard. The government has found it to be a genuine issue and has exempted kabuli chana from the stock limits restrictions. It is not going to have any impact on the domestic market as it is mainly exported,” said Bimal Kothari, Chairman, IPGA.

Kabuli chana from India is exported to Europe, Turkiye and UAE among others.

Exports dip

Terming the Government’s latest move as a welcome step, Rahul Chauhan of Igrain India said it would help exports of kabuli chana.

India exported 39,634 tonnes of kabuli chana during April-May this financial year, a decline over 44,977 tonnes in the same period a year ago. During 2023-24, India’s kabuli chana exports stood lower at 99,158 tonnes over the previous year’s 1.21 lakh tonnes.

India also importskabuli chana from countries such as Sudan, Australia and Myanmar among others to meet the domestic requirement.