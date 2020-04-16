Govt sets foodgrain production target at 298 million tonnes for 2020-21 crop year

Porsche strikes right balance between drag and downforce
Endows new 911 Turbo S with more active aerodynamic prowess to aid performance on the edge
The Agriculture Ministry on Thursday asked the States to plan for a total foodgrain production of 298 million tonnes (MT) for the crop year 2020-21, increasing mainly the output of pulses and coarse cereals.
The targets were given to State agriculture Ministers and officials who participated in the national kharif conference organised by the Ministry through video conferencing. While the target for rice and wheat for the coming year remains more or less same as the 2019-20 estimated production of 117.47 MT and 106.21 MT this year, the targets for coarse cereals and pulses go up by nearly 3.5 MT and 2.5 MT respectively to 48.7 MT and 25.6 MT, said Agriculture Commissioner S K Malhotra at the conference, which was chaired by Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar.
Similarly, targets for both oilseeds and cotton too were kept at relatively higher at 36.64 MT (as against estimate production of 34.19 MT this year) and 36 million bales (one bale is equal to 170 kg) as compared to 34.89 million bales in 2019-20.
As regards the availability of seeds is concerned, India has sufficient stock of seeds for most of the crops, barring soyabean, Malhotra said in his presentation. While India needs 27.23 quintal soyabean seeds for the 2020 kharif season, the currently available quantity of seeds is around 24.03 lakh quintal, he said.
The Ministry also estimated the requirement of for the forthcoming kharif season. While the need of urea would go up to 166.88 lakh tonnes (LT) from the total sales of 155.73 LT in the last kharif season, The requirement of DAP would be 51.61 LT (50.17 LT ), MOP 20.22 (15.81 LT), NPK 52.95 LT (50.88) and SSP of 26.42 LT (22.10 LT).
According to Malhotra, cultivable/agriculture land in the country has reduced by about 2.74 million hectares during the last two decades (1988-89 to 2018-19). However, during the same period, the gross cropped area has increased from 182.28 million hectare to 196.50 million hectare, with net area sown remaining mostly unchanged at 140 million hectare. Despite this, India's foodgrains production increased from 169.92 MT to 284.96 MT in the corresponding period due to various technological and policy interventions.
Endows new 911 Turbo S with more active aerodynamic prowess to aid performance on the edge
Harleys are best attired in black. There is a special charm to this American cruiser when it is put together ...
India needs to rewrite its automobile story brick by brick, carefully addressing its short- and long-term ...
Jet, Kingfisher and Damania were among India’s leading private airlines; none of them is around today
Keeping track of expenses can help avoid unnecessary costs and improve savings
Falling financial asset prices and comfort of home are creating interest in home buying. But analyse and ...
The erosion in equity investments immediately impacts unit linked policies; plus there’s an impact on the ...
The stock of Motherson Sumi Systems surged 12.7 per cent accompanied by extraordinary volume on Wednesday, ...
The Covid-19 pandemic, which has confined people to their homes, has also prompted a reacquaintance with the ...
A new collection of essays examines the many ways Bollywood portrays its ‘bad’ female characters — from the ...
Just like medieval Europeans during the bubonic plague, modern humans, too, tend to conflate contagion and ...
As pandemic-related anxiety tells on your nerves, here are a few podcasts that shelter you from the chaos of ...
The shift will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
What books can stimulate your thinking, during these unprecedented times?
The transformation will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
The founder of Advertising Avenues will be remembered as an indulgent parent to the brands he brought up
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...
This, even as DGFT bans export of hydroxychloroquine
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...