Govt sets foodgrain production target at 298 million tonnes for 2020-21 crop year

The Agriculture Ministry on Thursday asked the States to plan for a total foodgrain production of 298 million tonnes (MT) for the crop year 2020-21, increasing mainly the output of pulses and coarse cereals.

The targets were given to State agriculture Ministers and officials who participated in the national kharif conference organised by the Ministry through video conferencing. While the target for rice and wheat for the coming year remains more or less same as the 2019-20 estimated production of 117.47 MT and 106.21 MT this year, the targets for coarse cereals and pulses go up by nearly 3.5 MT and 2.5 MT respectively to 48.7 MT and 25.6 MT, said Agriculture Commissioner S K Malhotra at the conference, which was chaired by Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar.

Similarly, targets for both oilseeds and cotton too were kept at relatively higher at 36.64 MT (as against estimate production of 34.19 MT this year) and 36 million bales (one bale is equal to 170 kg) as compared to 34.89 million bales in 2019-20.

As regards the availability of seeds is concerned, India has sufficient stock of seeds for most of the crops, barring soyabean, Malhotra said in his presentation. While India needs 27.23 quintal soyabean seeds for the 2020 kharif season, the currently available quantity of seeds is around 24.03 lakh quintal, he said.

The Ministry also estimated the requirement of for the forthcoming kharif season. While the need of urea would go up to 166.88 lakh tonnes (LT) from the total sales of 155.73 LT in the last kharif season, The requirement of DAP would be 51.61 LT (50.17 LT ), MOP 20.22 (15.81 LT), NPK 52.95 LT (50.88) and SSP of 26.42 LT (22.10 LT).

According to Malhotra, cultivable/agriculture land in the country has reduced by about 2.74 million hectares during the last two decades (1988-89 to 2018-19). However, during the same period, the gross cropped area has increased from 182.28 million hectare to 196.50 million hectare, with net area sown remaining mostly unchanged at 140 million hectare. Despite this, India's foodgrains production increased from 169.92 MT to 284.96 MT in the corresponding period due to various technological and policy interventions.