Govt's 2021-22 season paddy procurement at 606.19 lakh tonnes

The Centre has procured 606.19 lakh tonnes of paddy (or 406.14 lt in terms of rice), so far in the ongoing 2021-22 season (October-September), with maximum quantities being purchased from Punjab, according to the Union Food Ministry.

“Till now, 77 lakh farmers have been benefited from the official purchase programme for which the government has transferred ₹1,18,812.56 crore into their bank accounts," the Ministry said in a statement Monday. During the 2020-21 season, the Centre had procured 895.83 lakh tones (lt) of paddy worth ₹1,69,133.26 crore, benefitting 1.31 crore farmers.

Of the total procurement this year, 186.85 lt of paddy have been procured from Punjab, followed by 82.62 lt from Chhattisgarh, 69.08 lt from Telangana, 56.49 lt from Uttar Pradesh and 55.30 lt from Haryana until January 23.

The government undertakes procurement operations through state-run Food Corporation of India (FCI) as well as State agencies.