Grinson George has taken charge of the Director of the ICAR-Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI). He was Head of the Marine Biodiversity and Environment Management Division at CMFRI. A seasoned fishery researcher with over two decades of experience, he has held the position of Senior Programme Specialist at the SAARC in Dhaka.

George holds expertise in areas such as fishery resource management, marine biodiversity, environment management, fisheries oceanography, remote sensing and climate change.

He led multiple high impact research projects as principal investigator at national and international level with the funding support of various agencies such as the Ministry of Earth Sciences, Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, ISRO, Department of Biotechnology, Department of Science and Technology and ICAR- National Innovations in Climate Resilient Agriculture project (NICRA), and India-UK Water Quality Initiatives.

He has served as a Member of the Board of Studies at Cochin University of Science and Technology and Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies and has guided PhD scholars in multiple universities, including CUSAT, KUFOS, Andhra University and Mangalore University.

