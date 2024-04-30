To bolster their businesses and contribute to the state’s agricultural sector, coconut growers in Gujarat are seeking governmental assistance after the Lok Sabha elections to expand their business. With a rich history of coconut cultivation in the region, farmers are eager to expand their operations and meet the growing demand for coconut products both locally and internationally.

Recognizing the potential economic benefits, the coconut growers advocate that political representatives should take measures to assure subsidies for modern farming equipment, access to affordable loans, and technical training programs to enhance productivity and quality.

Chetan Rawal, a coconut grower, said the government should ensure a foolproof distribution mechanism for coconut saplings without implementing the ‘rationing’ method. “For our coconut saplings, we have to take support from private nurseries. We only get to know their quality after a few years. Now, the government gives these saplings under the rationing method, so our demand is that if the government can distribute them without the rationing method, then it will benefit us all.

A foolproof system should be ensured with maximum distribution. At least there will be some guarantee if we get saplings from the government,” Chetan Rawal told ANI. He also said that the government and Indian Railways can look for measures to reduce freight costs. “For us, road transportation is the only option, and transportation freight is costly. There is a rake point in Verawal, Kasod. If we can get wagons daily there, then rates will reduce significantly, and railways will also earn,” he said.

Raju Bhai, a coconut supplier, said that the coconut industry can grow if “political leaders of tall stature” take an interest in the industry. He also urged the government to look into the issues related to the permit. Coconut suppliers in the region aim to increase their income, create employment opportunities, and boost the overall economy of Gujarat.

Moreover, the expansion of coconut cultivation holds promise for sustainable agricultural practices and environmental conservation, aligning with the government’s objectives for promoting green initiatives. Gujarat will vote for 25 out of 26 parliamentary seats in the Lok Sabha elections on May 7.

