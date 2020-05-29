Gujarat farmers rush for groundnut seeds as monsoon rains approach

Fighting Covid-19 and building the future Human Resource Capital
Companies must use the pandemic to prepare for a post Covid-19 world
Farmers in Gujarat are seen rushing for groundnut seeds as the monsoon rains inch closer with the approaching cyclonic storm next week. Groundnut cultivation in the State is expected to jump by at least 20-25 per cent to hit a record 19 lakh hectares, up from 15.52 lakh ha reported in 2019-20.
A record groundnut area would mean a sharp surge in seed demand. Apart from the State Seeds Corporation, farmers are also queuing up at the groundnut millers, who are finding groundnut seed selling a promising bet amid increased demand.
An official of the Gujarat State Seeds Corporation informed that the demand has been higher as farmers have switched over from cotton crop to groundnut this kharif season. “We expected that there would be a surge in the groundnut sowing because of the issues faced by farmers in the cotton crop last year. We had kept nearly double the stock from what we sold last year. This year, we have already surpassed the quantity we sold last year and there is more demand coming up,” the official informed.
This has pushed up the groundnut seed prices in the market from ₹2,000 per 30 kg to ₹2,800 for different varieties. The State seed corporation, however, provides subsidy of ₹1,200 for each pack. An acre requires about 2-3 packets of seed for the sowing.
Going by the possible rise in the groundnut area, there will be a demand for about 2.37 lakh tonnes of groundnut seeds (as per the calculation of 4-5 packs of seed requirement per hectare), estimates suggest.
Saurashtra remains a heartland for groundnut cultivation with over 12.6 lakh hectares under groundnut cultivation — more than 80 per cent of the State’s total groundnut area. Of the two main kharif crops, cotton and groundnut, farmers have preferred the oilseed over the fibre crop primarily for better price prospects and climatic factors.
During last year, groundnut yield has been much better and procurement by the government agencies like Nafed has been robust, which provided farmers remunerative prices at the Minimum Support Price (MSP) rates. The MSP for groundnut for 2019-20 was at ₹5,090 per quintal, whereas the MSP for cotton was kept at ₹5,550.
The market prices for groundnut hovered higher than the MSP for most of the season in the range of ₹5,250-6,495 in Rajkot. Cotton bore the brunt of climatic adversities, pink bollworm attack and reduced yield with its prices hovering in the range of ₹3,500-4,900.
Farmer leader Ajay Vir Jakhar has hinted that 2020 will remain a challenging year with lot of risks associated with cotton and maize. “Both are expected to sell below MSP and last year’s prices. Farmers shouldn’t realistically expect strained finances to be able to give MSP this year,” he said.
Also, experts noted that improved water availability from last year’s good monsoon, and the Met Department’s prediction of timely, normal monsoon this year has brightened the prospects for groundnut cultivation.
Dear Readers,
The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.
Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.
In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.
We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.
But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.
I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.
A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!Support Quality Journalism
Companies must use the pandemic to prepare for a post Covid-19 world
Quick charge, long battery life, comfort, clarity...but could have done with some punch
Here’s Ducati’s track pack, including a cover to hide the number plate holes!
Premium features and above-average size in the segment could give it the edge
Creating an optimum emergency reserve, goal-based investing, and adequate insurance cover are important
Here’s how you can stay home and remit money abroad online to relatives and friends
The extension of the scheme until March 2023 augurs well for those looking for safe investments with ...
The price of ₹87.5 per share indicated by the company may be too low; but investors have the choice of placing ...
Online education may have its takers in urban schools, but has pushed students and teachers in rural India ...
With online learning in great demand during the lockdown, startups in this teaching space are cashing in
Ulley, near Leh, is where minimalism and contentment live together happily ever after
Urban schools have taken recourse to online classes in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic. Educationist Wilima ...
Turmeric is making a big comeback into our lives. Will the trend of Haldiness continue post Covid?
As we start travelling, it’s important to start reposing faith in brands that are taking precautions
From human stories to point of view content, how brands are adapting to different types of storytelling
The role of consistent key messaging in getting brand communication to ‘land’ with audiences
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
Whether it’s PMC, DHFL, CKP or Franklin Templeton, it’s a story of ordinary middle-class folk losing their ...
Covid-19 shut down schools and cancelled exams but learning didn’t stop for students of Kerala’s government ...
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...