Gujarat leaders join farmers with ‘homemade solutions’ to combat locusts

The Chinese juggernaut is beginning to roll in India
Companies such as Great Wall Motors and Changan are queuing up to woo buyers here
Desperate times call for desperate measures. The saying goes well with the Gujarat government’s response to the massive locust attack - not seen in decades. Absence of an effective scientific method to combat the insects coupled with a delayed response from the State administration has put thousands of hectares of land at a risk.
After much uproar in the media and embarrassment on the social media over the last few days, some ruling party and Opposition leaders joined farmers in shooing away the locusts by beating the steel plates with sticks.
State BJP chief Jitu Vaghani and Member of Parliament Parbat Patel among other senior ruling party members were seen on the fields on Thursday, while Congress legislator Ashwin Kotwal used drums to combat the attack.
Separately, farmers and children are being provided ‘training’ and ‘knowledge’ by school principals and teachers to tackle the situation.
However, ever since the first sighting a few weeks ago, the farmers have been applying household solutions to combat the swarms — some burnt tyres or dry straws, played drums, musical DJs, put large fans besides beating the steel plates. The government has estimated that about 5,000 hectares of farmland as affected.
Commenting on why the government did not use the advanced technologies including large vehicles and choppers to sprinkle insecticide and contain the spread of locusts, Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Parshottam Rupala stated that the pesticides (malathion in this case) are highly toxic and there is a bigger health risk if choppers are used to combat the menace.
“We are planning to experiment with drone. And also rope-in private players (to combat the attack),” Rupala said on Thursday. Now 11 Central teams have been sent to help the State administration tackle the menace.
The attack had seen its influx from December 14 with the swarm spanning the size of about 30-35 sq km.
Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, while assuring compensation to farmers, on Thursday said, “We have formed 27 teams, comprising Central and State government officials, to keep a watch on the movement of swarms and to spray pesticide. Till now we have sprayed pesticide over 1,815 hectares in Banaskantha.”
State officials, however, expressed apprehension about more locusts being present in neighbouring areas of Jalore district in Rajasthan and in Tharparkar desert of Pakistan.
“Though we have been able to kill around 25 per cent of locusts so far, it will take another four days for the teams to completely eliminate them. Looking at the wind patterns, it seems the locust swarms in Jalore and Tharparkar may not enter Gujarat,” said Punamchand Parmar, Additional Chief Secretary in the State Agriculture department.
Companies such as Great Wall Motors and Changan are queuing up to woo buyers here
Geopolitical tensions, tech disruptions to intensify in the new decade
The new decade is all about partnerships
The ZS EV promises a range of 340 km and a balanced performance. Will buyers plug into this newbie?
A glut of savings provides the technical backdrop for this outlook
Pledging of MF units is cheaper than a personal loan. Read on to know the criteria
After serving a company for more than 20 years, I had to surrender shares I got as ESOP, on my resignation ...
Investors with a contrarian view can buy the stock of Bharat Dynamics at current levels. After recording a ...
’Tis that season, but with a twist. Santa in the time of shrinking glaciers; the festival as a perfect plot ...
A former student of Jamia Millia Islamia University agonises that her alma mater — a safe space, and one that ...
The Arctic Circle is feeling the effects of climate change. That’s why Santa Claus is off to the Southern ...
A genre that’s continually evolving, jazz has the power to defy labels and borders
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Reflections on ten big consumer trends that dominated the past decade
There is a shift in the way Marriott is looking at delivering luxurious experiences to its guests
Recent incentive schemes such as KUSUM are not that popular. Meanwhile, policy flip-flops have hurt investor ...
The Indian renewable energy industry is in a situation of concern but there is no cause for despondency
The YS Jaganmohan Reddy Government’s decision to review power purchase agreements (PPAs) of some of the ...
With land and State resources in short supply, only higher education can challenge social hierarchies, says ...