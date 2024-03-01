The board of Rallis India Ltd, a leading agri-inputs company, has appointed Gyanendra Shukla as Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer of the company forfive years with effect from April 1, 2024. He will take over from Sanjiv Lal on completion of his term on March 31, 2024, the company said in a statement.

Gyanendra Shukla, an experienced agri professional in the crop protection and seed sector, possesses more than 34 years of leadership experience across India, Asia-Pacific, and Africa. Over the course of his career, he has held numerous senior positions in commercial, sales, corporate affairs, technology development, and regulatory affairs. Notably, he served in various global leadership roles at Monsanto for over two decades.

Rallis will continue its transformational journey of serving farmers through science. Rallis will pursue expansion and scale-up of its product portfolio by strengthening its existing customer partnerships and building new ones with global agrochemical companies to advance the cause of sustainable agriculture, the company said.