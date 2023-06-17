Great Place to Work, the global authority on workplace culture, has recognized Harrisons Malayalam Ltd and its Chief Executive Cherian M.George.

HML, an RPG group company, has been ranked No 26 among India’s Best Companies to Work for - 2023 by the Great Place to Work Institute survey. The company has been featuring in the Top 30 best companies to work for in India for the last 4 years and was also recognized as “Top 50 India’s Best Workplace building a culture of Innovation”, a press release said.

Cherian M George, Chief Executive & Whole-Time Director of the HML SBU-B has been recognized as one of the Top “India’s Most Trusted Leaders”. He is one of the 28 leaders recognized. The survey was conducted by the Great Place to Work India and Great Managers Institute. This recognition is based on confidential survey data assessing employee experiences of trust, innovation, company values and leadership conducted in over 1600 Companies in India.

Cherian M George said, “the recognition is an endorsement of the people centric approach followed in HML and RPG group. As a next step, we have embarked on a journey for employee happiness through the RPG way of bringing out Happiness Framework in work place and to measure Happiness Index of our employees.”

