Heavy rain forecast for East India, North-East, South Peninsula today

Heavy rainfall is forecast for parts of East India, North-East India, Peninsular India and the South Peninsula today (Wednesday) as the transitional monsoon weather continues to prevail over the landscape.

India Met Department (IMD) has put out an associated warning to Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Madhya Maharashtra, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema, North and South Interior Karnataka.

Thunderstorms and lightning that accompany the chaotic transition from South-West to North-East monsoon would roll out not only over the areas mentioned above but also the neighbourhood.

A related warning also been issued to Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Bengal, Sikkim, Marathawada, Konkan, Goa, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry for today (Wednesday).

Forecast for tomorrow (Thursday) indicates that the heavy rainfall regime would travel to the South with Interior Karnataka and Kerala likely at the receiving end.

Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning would continue to be active tomorrow over Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Madhya Maharashtra, Konkan and Goa.

WEATHER FEATURES

Cyclonic circulations are positioned at vantage points over land while a couple of troughs crisscross the atmosphere facilitating the chaotic transitional weather over the country.

The IMD traced cyclonic circulations to over Bangladesh and adjoining plains of Bengal as well as over South Coastal Odisha whipping up moisture from the nearby North Bay of Bengal.

Troughs - elongated reservoirs of moisture - link Telengana to Comorin across Rayalaseema and Tamil Nadu on the one hand and Tamil Nadu to North Coastal Karnataka across South Interior Karnataka.

Meanwhile, day temperatures are forecast to climb down by two to three Deg Celsius over North-West India and Central India over the next four days as the South-West monsoon prepares to withdraw from there.

A helpful anticyclone - marked by the clockwise movement of air that forces it to compress and 'sit' overground raising pressure and driving away clouds - is expected to establish over the region in the next two days.

Marked by colder climes, the bright, cloudless skies also sets the ground for the arrival of autumn and winter seasons, with western disturbances from across the border modulating the daily weather.

This is quite unlike a cyclonic circulation (ascending warm, moist air, clouds and rainfall) which manifest in the form of a low-pressure area, a depression or even a cyclone.

An extended outlook from October 14 to 16 said that scattered to fairly widespread rainfall is likely over the South Peninsula and the East Coast as the North-East monsoon draws nearer.

It will be isolated to scattered over East and North-East India while Kerala and Coastal Karnataka are expected to receive isolated heavy rainfall during this period.