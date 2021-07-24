Heavy rain forecast over Gujarat for three days from today

An intensified form of a prevailing low-pressure area over East and adjoining Central India is expected to bring fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls over Gujarat for three days from today (Saturday), an India Meteorological Department (IMD) update said.

The causative well-marked low-pressure area was located this morning over Jharkhand and adjoining areas of North Chhattisgarh and Odisha. Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls may lash East and adjoining Central India today and tomorrow before relenting.

Landslide toll in Maharashtra

The hyperactive low-pressure area has inundated many parts of East and Central India as well as vulnerable areas along the West Coast with landslides claiming at least 112 lives. The rainfall deficit for the country as a whole has come down from a peak eight per cent to two per cent as on Friday.

Isolated extremely heavy falls have been forecast also over West Madhya Pradesh today (Saturday). Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls very may continue over the West coast during the next two days (Sunday and Monday) before reducing in intensity.

Rain belt may move to North

The heavy rain belt may later move to North-West India and impact the hills from tomorrow (Sunday) and the adjoining plains from Monday. Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls is likely over these areas. Isolated extremely heavy falls are likely over Uttarakhand on Sunday and Monday and over West Uttar Pradesh on Monday, the IMD said.

Private forecaster Skymet Weather said that the next 24 hours ending on Saturday morning saw moderate to heavy rain occurred over Madhya Maharashtra. Light to moderate rain with few heavy spells occurred over Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, parts of Jharkhand, West Bengal and Kerala.

Skymet Weather update

Light to moderate rain with one or two intense spells occurred over interior Karnataka, parts of Gujarat, South, East and South-West Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, Sikkim, North-East India, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, Costal Karnataka, Telangana and Marathawada. Light rain occurred over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, parts of Haryana, Tamil Nadu and Rayalaseema.

Skymet has forecast light to moderate rain with few heavy to very heavy spells of rain over Madhya Pradesh and Konkan and Goa until Sunday. Light to moderate rain with one or two heavy spells may occur over the plains of West Bengal, parts of Odisha, Jharkhand, South-East Rajasthan and Gujarat.

Mahabaleshwar breaks record

Light to moderate rain may occur over northeast India, sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Costal Karnataka, Kerala, Vidarbha, parts of Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Chhattisgarh. It would be scattered light over West Rajasthan, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathawada, Interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, Telangana and Coastal Andhra Pradesh.

Meanwhile, Mahabaleshwar, a plateau bounded by the lofty heights of the Western Ghats and a favourite monsoon playground, lived up to its name after a record-breaking spell of 60 cm on Thursday spilled into Friday until 5.30 pm when it recorded very heavy rain of 18 cm.