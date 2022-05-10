Heavy rain may lash Coastal AP, Odisha under severe cyclone effect

Severe cyclone “Asani” lay at a distance of 300 km South-East of Kakinada, 330 km South-South-East of Visakhapatnam, 510 km South-South-West of Gopalpur, and 590 km South-South-West of Puri this (Tuesday) morning as it moved closer to India’s East Coast while not threatening a direct hit.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in an update the current track of the severe cyclone will take it towards the waters off the North Andhra Pradesh coast. Thereafter, it will recurve to the North-North-East off North Andhra Pradesh andOdisha and weaken gradually into a conventional cyclone.

Outlook for Wednesday indicates while severe cyclone ‘Asani’ drives away oppressive heat (white and ash in colour) progressively towards the North-West of the country, the East Coast and the South Peninsula will continue to be cooled down by thundershowers (except Coastal Tamil Nadu).

Rain for Penisular India

Parts of Tamil Nadu and Kerala have been receiving moderate to heavy rainfall during the last couple of days while it was light to scattered over the rest of Peninsular India as Asani dragged moisture-laden westerlies to south-westerlies from the Arabian Sea. Global model forecasts indicated the severe cyclone will slowly execute the re-curve process near Visakhapatnam from tonight and through (Wednesday). During this time, it will weaken as it encounters high vertical wind shear and interaction with land.

Heavy rain for Coastal AP

The IMD has forecast light to moderate rainfall at many places with heavy to very heavy rainfall over Coastal Andhra Pradesh today (Tuesday) while it would scale up to heavy over Coastal Odisha from the same evening as Asani drifts in closer. As for Wednesday, light to moderate to heavy to very heavy rainfall, extremely heavy at times, may lash North Coastal Andhra Pradesh and heavy over Coastal Odisha and adjoining Coastal West Bengal. On Thursday, light to moderate to heavy rainfall is likely over the coastal areas of Odisha and West Bengal.

Rain for five days

Scattered to fairly widespread light/moderate rainfall has been forecast over Kerala, Mahe, Lakshadweep, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Coastal and South Interior Karnataka while it would be isolated to scattered over Telangana, Rayalaseema, North Interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal during next five days. Isolated thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds may prevail over the region until tomorrow (Wednesday).

Warning to fishermen

The IMD has advised total suspension of fishing operations over the West-Central Bay (off Andhra Pradesh-Odisha coast) on both Tuesday and Wednesday and over North-West Bay (North Andhra Pradesh-Odisha) until Thursday. Fishermen are advised not to venture into the notified sea areas during these days. Meanwhile, westerlies from North-West India (from a western disturbance) are expected to push into the Bay in next two days, scooping up the remnant of weakened Asani along with them towards Bangladesh, global models indicated.